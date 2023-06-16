Guida Quale

Guida Mildred Quale, 100, of Clara City, formerly of Willmar, died Tuesday, June 13th at Clara City Care Center. Her funeral will be 11:00 am, Monday, June 19th at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Clover Leaf Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org

Guida was born March 11, 1923, the daughter of Robert and Geoline (Hollen) Halls, on the family farm in Gilchrist Township, southern Pope County. She was the eldest of eight children. On July 11, 1942, she was united in marriage to Delroy Walter Quale at the Lutheran parsonage in Rolling Forks. They were blessed with two sons, James and Gary.

In 1962 Guida graduated from the first cosmetology program at Willmar Vocational School. She went on to work for over 50 years as a beautician, enjoying cutting and styling hair and making her clients look their best. Guida was a lifelong dancer who stayed active, lived a healthy lifestyle, and liked to have fun. Her smile was infectious. She enjoyed listening to her grandchildren’s tales and answering their questions when they sought her wisdom and guidance.

Guida epitomized a life well lived - she lived a happy life that she was proud of. She was a reflection of great character - she illustrated strength, integrity, sensibility, perseverance, positivity, and wisdom. Her community involvement included memberships with Calvary Lutheran Church, VFW Auxiliary and Senior Citizens.

Surviving are her son and grandchildren, Gary (Gail) Quale of Lake Lillian; grandchildren: Geri Kling of Willmar, Gwen (Lee) Lohrke of Cape Coral, FL, Brian (Julie) Carnes of Vadnais Heights, and Sonia Klukas of Alexandria, VA; daughter-in-law and grandchildren, Barbara Quale of Minneapolis; Peter (Michelle) Quale of Minneapolis, Lisa (Zack) Shannon of El Dorado Hills, CA, and great grandchildren, Alexis (Christopher) Cave of Willmar, Zachary and Ali Carnes of Vadnais Heights, Tessa, Emma and Simon Quale of Minneapolis and Livia Shannon of El Dorado Hills, CA. Aside from her family, Guida is survived by special friend, Bud (Wilbert) Gravley of New London; sisters, Joyce Pederson of St. Paul and Delaine Coleman of Forest Lake and sisters-in-law, Carol and Adie Halls.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Delroy, son, James and brothers, Wallace, Ralph, Norris, Marvin and Robert Jr.