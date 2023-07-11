Gwen L. Steffen, age 94, died quietly on Friday, July 7, at Bethesda Care Center, after a very brief struggle with pneumonia. A memorial gathering will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, July 14, in the Chrysalis House at Green Lake Bible Camp in Spicer. A private burial at St. John’s Cemetery in Raymond will be held earlier that afternoon. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Green Lake Bible Camp. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar.

Gwenolyn Lou was born and raised in Baldwin, WI, the daughter of Marie and Howard TeHennepe. After graduating from high school, she attended post-secondary school and began working in Minneapolis, where she met her husband, Harold Steffen. They were married on August 5, 1950, and moved to Raymond, where they lived and worked together at Steffen Implement, Inc., for over 30 years.

In 1983, Gwen and Harold moved to their home on Green Lake in Spicer. There, Gwen became active in their new church, Faith Lutheran, working in the office and taking on projects as they arose, devoting her time and putting her many talents to good use.

Gwen also devoted her time and talents to Green Lake Bible Camp, working as camp gardener, wedding host, and development secretary, among other things. She helped with the quilt auction (including making quilts for the sale), answered phones, assembled mailings, showed willing campers how to pull weeds, and volunteered for whatever else needed to be done. Rumor has it she even painted the entire basement of the Stave Chapel once because she wanted the bridal preparation area to feel fresh and pretty. She felt appreciated and loved by staff members, who continued to write to her and visit her during her last years-even her last day-at Bethesda. She was honored to receive the 2019 Roy Eliason Volunteer of the Year Award, though she wasn’t sure what all the fuss was about: she was just doing what she loved, where she loved, and where she was loved back. Staff still insist she gave more than she got. It was only after she stopped driving that she had to stop volunteering in person at camp, but she never stopped missing the camp and everyone there every day. It’s no wonder she spent so much time at camp when she could: her time there filled her heart with joy.

In the summertime, you could find Gwen tending to her beautiful gardens (her green thumb evident everywhere) or sometimes sipping tea on the deck while reading the latest Sue Grafton or Janet Evanovich novel; after all, she had already read every Agatha Christie book ever written-at least twice. She hosted family reunions, too, that filled her lake home and yard with laughter and “remember when” stories shared among family members from near and far. In the winter, you might find her quilting or sewing or sitting with her son Doug (her cat Buffy curled up beside her) while they watched movies together. You might also hear her plunking away at the piano, singing her favorite hymns while she played, or listening to CDs by Andrea Bocelli, Enya, or Elvis. (When no one was listening, she probably sang along, too-in alto harmony.)

Christmas was a favorite holiday for her because she loved sewing monogrammed stockings each year for everyone in her family and filling them with things she’d collected throughout the year. Watching everyone discover their stocking’s contents truly delighted her. She also enjoyed the 4th of July holiday celebrations in Spicer because that’s when her family would come together once again to picnic and swim and watch the fireworks from her dock. Whenever and wherever her family gathered, she was happy to be in their midst. Her kindness and generosity will long be remembered by them all.

Gwen is survived by her three beloved sons: David (Judy) Steffen of Raymond, Doug Steffen of Willmar, and Bob (Kathy) Steffen of Webb Lake, WI; four adored grandchildren: Aimee (Josh) Hilbrands of Windom, Craig (Crystal) Steffen of Raymond, Kayla (David) Kimpling of Clara City, and Bailey (Mitch Mosvick) Steffen of London, U.K.; seven cherished great-grandchildren: Peyton, Hailee, and Harper (Hilbrands), Paige and Jax (Steffen), Landon and Ellie (Kimpling); brother Gene and sister-in-law Nita TeHennepe of Franklin, ME; sister-in-law Marion Hayunga of Willmar; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her brother, Roger TeHennepe; and her parents, Marie and Howard.