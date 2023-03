March 6, 1932 - Feb. 19, 2023

NEW LONDON, Minn. - Gwen R. Fredeen, 90, Spicer, Minn., died Sunday, Feb. 19, in her son’s home under the care of hospice.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Johnson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at Evangelical Covenant Church in New London. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in New London.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home.