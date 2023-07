May 4, 1955 - July 21, 2023

APPLETON, Minn. - Gwen Swenson, 68, Appleton, Minn., died Friday, July 21, in Appleton Area Health-Hospital.

A celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a time of remembrances from noon to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 29, at Shooter’s Bar & Grill in Appleton. Interment will be in Appleton City Cemetery. Pastor Herbert Rotunda will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements by Zniewski Funeral Home -Vaala Chapel.