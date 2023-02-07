Harold Swanson, 93, of Clara City passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Clara City Care Center. A private family service was held. Arrangements with Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Harold Eugene Swanson was born on July 29, 1929, in Clara City, the eldest son of John and Olive (Weiland) Swanson. He was baptized and confirmed at the Immanuel Lutheran Church and grew up in the Clara City area. He attended school in Clara City and graduated with his GED Degree.

On May 22, 1951, he was united in marriage to June Ethel Plowman at Grace Lutheran Church in Watertown, South Dakota. This union was blessed with more than 59 years of marriage. They made their home in Clara City where they raised their beloved son David.

Harold served his country in the United States Navy from 1947 - 1950. He was stationed out of Norfolk, Virginia. After serving his country, he operated Harold’s Café in Clara City for five and a half years with his wife June. Harold went on to have a lengthy career with the United States Postal Service, serving many capacities in surrounding communities. He eventually retired after serving as the Postmaster in Prinsburg for 18 years.

Harold was a member of the American Legion, served on the volunteer fire department in Clara City and was a Sunday school teacher. He was a voracious reader on a variety of issues and a news/current event enthusiast. He loved to have spirited conversations on many topics. He also enjoyed polka music, listening to Sid Hartman on the radio and collecting anything and everything.

The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at the Clara City Care Center and Assisted Living Center for their loving care of Harold, friendship and professionalism. The family would also like to send a very special thank you to Harold’s friends and neighbors for all their help and being there to check on Harold throughout the years.

Harold lived a full life, traveling many roads, doing it his own way at every turn. His memory lives on in the hearts of those who knew him. May he rest in eternal peace.

Harold is survived by his son David (Brenda) Swanson of Bellevue, Nebraska and grandson Christian Swanson of Omaha, Nebraska; his brother John (Wilmette) Swanson of Laurens, South Carolina, sisters-in-law: Eunice Johnson of Raymond, Donna Plowman of San Diego, California and Ruby Swanson of Fullerton, California and many nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, June; his parents; brothers: Adrian and Ervin Swanson; brothers-in-law: Daryl Johnson and Russell Plowman; sister-in-law Delores Bergfalk and her husband Charles.