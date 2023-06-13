Harriet Ruschen, age 90, of Raymond, passed away Saturday morning, June 10, at the Clara City Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at the Bunde Christian Reformed Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, June 19, at Bunde Christian Reformed Church and will continue one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Bunde Christian Reformed Church or Central Minnesota Christian School are preferred. Arrangements are with the Tri-County Funeral Home in Prinsburg. www.tricountyfuneral.com

Harriet was born to Herman and Elizabeth (Zimmer) Meyer on July 27, 1932, in Holland Township, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. She grew up on the family farm near Raymond and was baptized and professed her faith at Bunde Christian Reformed Church. She attended country school thru 8th grade and then began to work helping her mom and aunts. On September 25, 1953, she was united in marriage to John Ruschen at the Bunde Christian Reformed Church. They lived near his parent’s farm until establishing their own homestead SW of Raymond in 1955. Here they lived and farmed until moving to the Clara City Senior Living in 2020. This union was blessed with five children: Steven, James, David, Paulette, and Joel.

Harriet was an active member of Bunde Christian Reformed Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Aid Society. She taught Sunday school, children’s church, and was involved in Mr. and Mrs. Society, as well.

A dedicated farm wife, Harriet, also enjoyed crocheting, tatting, and many other creative activities. She also enjoyed baking, especially apple bars, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. She always had time for her grandchildren; they loved to help her bake cookies, mow the lawn for her, and they helped her in the garden. Harriet loved supporting CMCS and their New to You Thrift Store.

She is survived by her children, Steven (Linda) Ruschen of Clara City, James (Gaye) Ruschen of Wichita, KS; David (Jolene) Ruschen of Raymond, Paulette (Don) Kooistra of Grandville, MI, and Joel (Jina) Ruschen of Raymond; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, John (Mildred) Meyer of Raymond, Grace Marcus of Raymond, Minnie Folkerts of Clara City, Carl (LaVonne) Meyer of Clara City, Paul (Carol) Meyer of Clara City, and Herman (Barb) Meyer of Grand Rapids, MI; and a sister-in-law: Rose Meyer of Prinsburg, besides many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John, in March of 2021, a brother, Ray Meyer, a sister, Liz Schwitters, and an infant brother.