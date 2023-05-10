Harvey D. Lindstrand

Harvey Donald Lindstrand, 86, of Kandiyohi passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. His memorial service will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 20, at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Kandiyohi. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, May 19, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.

Harvey was born on March 10, 1937, in Jackson MN, the son of Harvey and Elva (Danilson) Lindstrand. His parents rented farms so growing up, Harvey moved every few years living in various areas. He graduated High School from Hector in 1955. He was drafted into the US Army in 1961 and served with the 32nd Engineer Group in Verdun France. Following active duty, he served in the Reserves until 1966. Harvey was married to Mary Jane Knutson on June 13, 1964, at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart MN. They had four sons, Steven, Charles, Gregory, and Jonathan.

They moved to the Kandiyohi area in 1965 renting a farm south of Kandiyohi. In 1966 the couple moved into town. He was very active in the Kandiyohi Community in City Council, Fire Department and Civic Activities.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; sons Steve (Korin) of Bass Lake, Charles of Kandiyohi, Greg (Tammy) of Waconia, and Jon (Myla) of Kandiyohi; 6 grandsons; 2 step-grandsons; 3 granddaughters, one great-grandson (Jax Harvey Lindstrand); and one sister, Doris Nygaard. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Betty Brown; and two brothers-in law, Clifton “Bud” Nygaard and Everett Brown.