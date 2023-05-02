Harvey W. Roelofs

Harvey Willis Roelofs went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 19, 2023 at the age of 94. Harvey was born on January 12, 1929 on the family farm outside of Prinsburg, Minnesota to William J. and Ida (De Vries) Roelofs. He attended area schools and graduated from Clara City High School.

On July 12, 1956, Harvey married Betty Link at First Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg. Harvey and Betty had two children, Duane and Michelle, whom they raised in Prinsburg.

Harvey served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 as a teletype repairman. Before and after the military, he worked as a mechanic for Berghuis Construction Co. before working at Duinick Bros. Construction for 22 years. Harvey also served on the Prinsburg City Council and was a volunteer firefighter for many years. In his retirement years, Harvey was a bus driver for CMCS.

Harvey attended the First Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg for most of his life and served as a deacon and elder as well as being active in Men’s Fellowship. He loved his Prinsburg community and attended as many events as he could with his wife, Betty. They enjoyed going to the Central Minnesota Christian School (CMCS) athletics and competitions and area church fundraisers. Harvey took great joy in their huge backyard garden, regularly giving extra produce to neighbors and friends.

Due to their declining health, Harvey and Betty moved to Washington in February of 2022 to be near their children.

Harvey is survived by two children: Duane (Ligia) Roelofs of Lynden, WA and Michelle (Victor) Edens of Richland, WA; two grandchildren: Zechariah (Tara) Edens of Seattle, WA and Jordan (Dodge) De Groot of Kennewick, WA; one great-grandson: Bodin De Groot; one brother, Wayne Roelofs of Willmar, MN; and one sister Mavis Hadder of MI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty, his sisters Eleanor Ledeboer and Hilma Brace, and brother Ivan Roelofs.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Prinsburg, MN for Harvey and his wife Betty.