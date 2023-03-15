Helen L. (Wubben) Simmons, age 79, of Breezy Point, MN., passed away in Mesa, AZ., on January 20, 2023, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, at the New London Covenant Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date at the Pelican Woods Cemetery in Breezy Point. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Helen Lorraine Simmons was born in Willmar, MN on April 10, 1943, to Simon and Lucy (Asche) Wubben. She was raised on her family’s farm and attended Country School #102 through 8th grade. She graduated from Raymond High School in 1961.

Helen worked at Willmar JC Penney and was later employed as a secretary at Garfield Elementary School. She moved to Minneapolis and worked in the Art Departments of Honeywell and Napco Industries.

On June 13, 1970, Helen was united in marriage to Thomas Simmons at the Faith Christian Reformed Church in New Brighton, MN. On that day, she also became the loving mother of Debbie & Beth. The family lived in Hopkins for several years before moving to Plymouth, MN in 1975.

Helen was the sole proprietor of a typesetting business before joining Tom as the co-owner of Simmons Photography.

Tom and Helen enjoyed an early retirement and traveled in their motorhome during the winter months. They spent summers at their condo on Pelican Lake in Breezy Point, MN. The couple eventually chose AZ as their winter getaway and purchased a park model in Mesa. After 28 wonderful years of marriage, Tom passed away in 1998.

Helen had many interests including attending concerts, dinner theaters, entertaining, traveling, boating, fishing, biking, playing golf, shopping, and hiking.

Helen is survived by her daughters Debbie Simmons (special friend, Dan VanHale) and Beth Simmons; her siblings, Alice (Leonard) Isdahl, Caroline Brouwer, and Stanley (Sandra) Wubben. She is also survived by her special friend Orman Balzer of Hesston, Kansas and many nephews, nieces, and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tom; parents, Simon and Lucy Wubben; sister Emelyne Brouwer; brothers-in-law, Lloyd and Orrin Brouwer; nephews, Larry Brouwer, Kevin Witte, and Tony Reyelts; and niece Lisa Walhof.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.