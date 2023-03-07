Herbert L. Sharstrom died at home on March 3, 2023. A celebration of life will be held on April 15, 2023 from 1 - 4 PM at the Willmar VFW - internment will be in the future at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Herbert was born May 16, 1926 in Willmar Minnesota the son of Olaf F Sharstrom and Charlotta Oien Sharstrom. Herbert grew up in Willmar where he attended school until he enlisted into the Navy World War II in June 1943. Herbert served in the Navy in the Pacific Fleet as a Navy Seaman 2nd Class. Herb was on the USS Corregidor. Herbert was discharged in April 1946. Post war employment was at the Willmar State Hospital, Burlington Northern Railroad, and the Kandiyohi County Highway Department where he eventually retired. Herbert was married to Arlene W Dokken. And from that union had four children, Douglas, David, Steven and Connie. They were together until her death in March 1968. Herbert married Deanna Kay Johnson Koch, and they were married until tell her death in June 1980. Herbert married Mary Cappelen in November 1980 and they were married and tell her death in May 2018.

Herbert was a life member of the VFW post in Willmar. He recently received an award on Veterans Day 2022 for being the longest post member, and one of the oldest living post member. Herbert participated in many areas at the VFW, including Gambling chair, Cooties member, Navy club member and many activities within the VFW. He also was a member at the Willmar and New London Legion after being discharged from the Navy and was a 40 / 8 member in the Legion. Herb is a long-standing member of the local Elks Lodge 952. Herb enjoyed going to meetings and the functions at the various service organizations.

Herbert enjoyed dancing, big band, polkas and waltz music.

He is survived by one brother, Arnold and Verna Sharstrom of (Morris). Three sons Douglas Sharstrom (Atwater), David and Peggy Sharstrom (New London) Steve and Rachel Sharstrom (Willmar) and Daughter Connie Sharstrom Dylla (Willmar)

Herb is also survived by Nikki Koch Barnes and Ned of (St. George Utah) Heidi Koch Sommer and Jeff (Cary, North Carolina) and Chad Koch (Colorado) Kathryn and Mike Sasse (Spicer) Paul and Carol Cappelen (Spicer) David and Lesa Cappelen (Corcoran) He is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents Olaf and Lottie, His wives Arlene, Deanna and Mary. Two brothers Victor and Arthur who died in childhood. & Harold Sharstrom, Sisters Olga Andrews, Hazel Woltjer, and Georgia Windham. Stepchildren Nancee Lippert, Jeff Cappelen, Grandaughter Brianne Sharstrom, daughter-in-law, Susan Sharstrom, son-in-law, Keith Ninnemann and Greg Dylla.