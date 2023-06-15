Hillary Ann Dahlen, age 42, of Seattle, Washington, died June 7, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends.

Hillary was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on October 24, 1980. She attended St. Michael’s Elementary School and later moved with her family to Springfield, IL where she attended Christ the King School and Springfield High School. Her senior year was spent in Willmar, MN after moving to the Spicer area with her family.

After high school, Hillary moved to Seattle, Washington. She worked various jobs while attending Seattle College. She started a shaved ice business called “Ice Queen,” which provided sweet treats to families on Lake Washington and Alki Beach. She also catered special events in the Seattle area. Later, she attended the Northwest Academy for the Healing Arts and Euro Institute of Skin Care. She worked as a licensed massage therapist and an esthetician. She had a passion for self-care and loved that she could assist in healing others. After working for various spas, she owned and operated Luna Day Spa in West Seattle until the time of her passing.

Hillary loved to stay active. She was passionate about roller skating and perfecting all of her moves. She was an avid snowboarder and was obsessed with aerial hoop lyra. Honestly, any more time in the air and she would likely have joined the circus!

Hillary is survived by her parents, Sheila Gemar and Wayne Dahlen; her brother, Derek Dahlen; his wife, Rachel Dahlen; her niece, Merritt Dahlen; her nephews, Harvey and Linden Dahlen; her brother, Nick Dahlen; and her niece, Quinn Dahlen. She also leaves behind many close friends, that we call family.

A celebration of life was held at Salty’s in West Seattle on May 7, 2023. A memorial celebration for family and friends will be held at Hillary’s family home on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota, on August 5, 2023, at 5:00 PM.

Hillary will be deeply missed by all who knew her and her spirit will live on in our hearts forever. Off to your next adventure Hillary, you will be forever young.