Nov. 3, 1943 - Feb. 14, 2023

SPICER, Minn. - Hubert Wieberdink, 79, Spicer, Minn., died Tuesday, Feb. 14, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg, Minn. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at the church. Interment will be at a later date.