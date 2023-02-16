Hubert Wieberdink, 79, of Spicer, Minnesota, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in his home surrounded by family and friends. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 17, at Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg, Minnesota. Visitation will continue Saturday morning, February 18, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Hubert Lowel Wieberdink was born on November 3, 1943 in Willmar, MN to Gordon and Anna (Slagter) Wieberdink. Hubert grew up in rural Prinsburg and attended Central Minnesota Christian School. In April of 1972, he married his love, Marilyn Cross. They were blessed with 50 years of marriage and with three wonderful children: Eric, Michele, and Cassie. Hubert’s life was dedicated to his faith, family, and farming. He began farming at the age of 13 and was fortunate to farm until the fall of 2022, which was well over 60 years. He felt honored that his son joined him in his love of farming, and they shared a working relationship for 15 years. His love and devotion to the Lord, family, and farming was a priority throughout his life. He enjoyed camping and family gatherings with Marilyn and his children. As his family grew, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. It brought him joy to attend his children and grandchildren’s extra curricular activities, and nothing was more precious to him than a drive with his bride. Hubert, although large in stature, was a kind and gentle man. Many of his children’s friends referred to him as a “gentle giant” and were amazed when his hand encompassed theirs in a handshake. Hubert was honored to serve the Lord as a deacon at First Christian Reformed Church (CRC) of Prinsburg, and as an elder at Unity CRC of Prinsburg. He also served many years as a supervisor for the Holland Township Board. Hubert was a great steward of the land, and took pride in his farming operation. In 1977 he received a top yield award for corn production as a young farmer. He and Marilyn worked side by side and felt honored to share in their life together. One of his greatest joys in life was time spent with his family and grandchildren, whether working or playing. Hubert is survived by his wife Marilyn, son Eric (Jenna) Wieberdink of Prinsburg, daughters Michele Gears (Craig Peterson) of St. Louis Park, and Cassie (Ryan) Slagter of Clara City. Grandchildren Nathan, Asher, Ellie Wieberdink; Raade, Svea, Thora Gears; and Emerson, Lenny Slagter. He is also survived by his brother Arvid (Sharon) Wieberdink, sister Gloria Wieberdink, sisters-in-law Joyce Wieberdink and Sandy Rustad, along with nieces, nephews, and cousins, “Honorary Family” Dale Elliot of Olivia, Andi (Corey) Thorson of Willmar, Heather Ruplinger (Jeff Kalina) of Lonsdale, and Michael (Mickala) Elliot of Willmar, and their families. Hubert is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Anna Wieberdink, in-laws Lee and Joyce Cross, brother Vern Wieberdink, brother-in-law Jerry Rustad, aunts and uncles, and “Honorary Family” members Donna Elliot and Samantha Ruplinger. In lieu of floral offerings, the family prefers memorials to Central Minnesota Christian School, Unity CRC, and Moments Hospice of St. Cloud.