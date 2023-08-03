Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Ida Bohm, 99 of Willmar and formerly of St. Cloud who died Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Tuesday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Ida was born September 12, 1923 in St. Cloud to Frank & Barbara (Schmitt) Empting. She graduated from Technical High School. She married Erving W. Bohm on June 19, 1948 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Ida worked in administration for Prudential Insurance in St. Cloud and later St. Cloud School District 742 from 1969-1983. She is a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud where she was active in the Christian Women and volunteer, Eagles Aerie #622. Ida loved to travel and volunteer at the hospital for RSVP. Ida loved music and sang with the Sweet Adelines for 15 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Bohm (Mark Olson) of Willmar; Becky (Eric) Batdorf of Seattle, WA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Erving in 1979, sisters Delphine, Florentine, Frances and Abbie, and brothers William and Alfred.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Bethesda in Willmar, the Events Coordinator Wanda Mehr and nurses Sue, Joann, Helen and Shanda.