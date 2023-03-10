Irene S. Timmer, 97, of Willmar, formerly of Kerkhoven, died Wednesday, March 8th at Bethesda Grand, Interment will be in Evangelical Free Cemetery in Kerkhoven. We, her family, will celebrate her life with a private time of sharing memories and prayer. In lieu of gifts, please hold those dear to you close, and be generous with your love. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Kerkhoven Funeral Home. www.hafh.org

Irene was born September 30, 1925, in Buffalo Township, Wright County, Minnesota, the daughter of Harold and Effie (Anderson) Snare. In 1930 the family moved to a farm near Kerkhoven where she grew up. She attended country school District #18 and graduated from Kerkhoven High School in 1943. She attended Trinity Seminary and Bible College in Chicago where she also worked as a cook. After seven years, she returned to Kerkhoven and worked various jobs at the creamery, local meat market and worked for Dr. Helwig. In 1980 she was united in marriage to J. Henry Timmer in Benson and they resided in Kerkhoven. She was employed by KMP Telephone Co. for 29 years, retiring in 1997. She then worked for Potpourri Health Food Store, retiring in 2003. Irene loved reading her Bible and studying scripture. She also enjoyed baking, gardening, mowing lawn. As recently as a few weeks ago as Irene was anxious to be discharged from Bethesda and when asked what she wanted to do when she got home, she replied with, “Mow my lawn!”

For many years, Irene attended Community Bible Church in Montevideo, now known as The Refuge. For better than 20 years, she was an active member of an in-home Bible study group.

She is survived by her nephews, David (Laurie) Peterson, Jonathan (Laura) Peterson, and niece, Patty Peterson all of Kerkhoven and their extended families. Also surviving are her foster nephew, Darby Peardon.

She was preceded in death by her husband J. Henry Timmer in 1994, her sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Donald Peterson in 1997, and nephew, Ricky Peterson, in 2020.