James Earlan Lindblad age 81 passed away suddenly May 15, 2023 in Palm Desert, CA. He was born January 24, 1942 in Willmar, MN. He graduated from Willmar Senior High School in 1960 and continued his education at Penn State. Jim had a profound love for golf and spent his career as a golf superintendent in MN and CA. Preceded in death by his parents Earl and Dorothy Lindblad. Survived by his children Alex Lindblad, Nicole Needham and Kendra Lindblad and his siblings Jerry (Becky) Lindblad, Don (Rosemary) Lindblad, Doug (Jan) Lindblad, Gordy (Deb) Lindblad & Shelly (Rick) Baker.