Dec. 28, 1947 - Aug. 26, 2023

NEW ULM, Minn. - James Hotovec, 75, New Ulm, Minn., died Saturday, Aug. 26, in his home.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 1, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia, Minn. The Rev. Joe Steinbeisser will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A luncheon will follow.

Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service in Olivia.