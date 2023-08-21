Nov. 16, 1938 - July 26, 2023

WILLMAR, Minn. - James J. Himmelspach, 84, Prinsburg, Minn., died Wednesday, July 26, in CentraCare Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 25, at Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg. Interment with military honors will be in Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Raymond (Minn.) American Legion Post #420.

Arrangements by Tri-County Funeral Home.