James “Jim” W. Buisman, 91, of Willmar, died Wednesday, February 15th at CentraCare-Willmar Care Center. His memorial service will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, February 22nd at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Tuesday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to his service. Burial with Military Honors will be at Fairview Cemetery in Willmar. www.hafh.org

James William Buisman was born October 3, 1931, in Foreston, the son of John and Evelyn (Meyer) Buisman. He attended school in Milaca and graduated from Milaca High School in 1949. Shortly after his graduation, Jim enlisted in the US Navy where he served honorably from 1949-1952. During this time, he was on the USS Newport News, which is classified as a heavy cruiser. After serving, Jim began working at Murphy Finance in Crookston.

On May 7, 1960, Jim was united in marriage to Wilma Movick in Holt. They lived in Crookston for a year before moving to Willmar in 1961, where Jim continued to work for Murphy Finance. He eventually started working for Bank of Willmar, now Bremer Bank, where he continued to work until his retirement in 1994.

Jim was a proud and continuous member of the Willmar American Legion for 71 years where he volunteered in many areas which included Pheasants for Vets, delivering blankets and slippers to nursing homes, the honor guard and also a 40&8 member. He was very patriotic and helped every Memorial Day placing flags at the local cemeteries and helping at the Flags of Honor Park.

Jim and Wilma enjoyed traveling, they went to Switzerland, Alaska, New Orleans, Branson, Nashville and many other places. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He would often volunteer to watch his grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing softball, where he played a huge roll on his Navy ships team and also won many championships for Vinje Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa and friend.

Jim is survived by his sons: Bruce Buisman of Danvers; Corey (and Lynn) Buisman of Atwater; four grandchildren: Chris Buisman, Bonni (and Paul) Walker, Alyssa (and Austin) Wuebker, Elizabeth (and Jason) Litzau; seven great grandchildren: Aiden and Addison Buisman, Ethan and Ella Walker, Harrison and Hazel Litzau and Johanna Wuebker. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Deloris, Judy, and Ruth Ann.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; parents, son, Wesley; grandson, Jordan and siblings: George, Truman, and Donald.