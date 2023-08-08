James Samuelson

James Milo Samuelson, age 91, of Willmar, formerly of Sacred Heart and Diamond Lake, died Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Vista Prairie at Copperleaf in Willmar. A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart. The Rev. Michelle Kleene will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. Visitation for Jim will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN.

James Milo Samuelson was born on May 5, 1932, in Sacred Heart, Minnesota to Arthur Harold and Julia Theolina (Jacobson) Samuelson. He grew up in Sacred Heart and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1951. Following high school Jim served his country in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1955. Following his discharge from the Navy, he returned to Sacred Heart and drove school bus for a few years. Jim was united in marriage to Janet Halvorson on June 15, 1957, at the Granite Falls Lutheran Church. They made their home in Sacred Heart and Jim owned and operated Samuelson Oil Company and Samuelson Oak Grove Dairy. After retirement, Jim and Janet moved to Diamond Lake and lived there until moving to Willmar in 2001. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, the Sacred Heart Fire Department, and the Willmar VFW and American Legion. He enjoyed spending time at the lake, cooking and sharing food with his family, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters and sons: Laurie (and Darrell) Bruns of Renville, Scott (and Karen) of Spicer, Jamie (and Kim) of Sacred Heart, Rick (and Mary) of Sacred Heart, and Jennifer (and Kevin Bruns) Samuelson of Belview; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; his sisters: Jean Busack and Anita (and Duane) Prairie; his sister-in-law Sandra Samuelson; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Janet in 2017, his brother Thomas, his sister Dorothy Sutter, and his brothers-in-law Red Sutter and Harvey Busack.