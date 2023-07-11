Janice Hegreberg, 67, of Willmar, died peacefully, Saturday, July 8th at CentraCare Care Center in Willmar.

Janice was born July 7, 1956, in Willmar, the daughter of Arthur and Bertha (Wright) Hegreberg. She grew up in Willmar on the family farm where she graduated from Willmar Senior High School. After high school, she met the “love of her life,” Tom Hollen, and they had two children together. She worked for over 40 years for the State of Minnesota as a caregiver at the Willmar State Hospital and later for several supportive lifestyles homes. After retiring, Janice enjoyed going shopping, playing bingo with friends and spending lots of time with her grandchildren and going to their sports.

Surviving are her son, Ryan (Marsha) Hegreberg of Spicer; daughter, Amanda (and partner, Nathan Rieland) Hegreberg of St. Joseph; and grandchildren, Jake, Allison, Deven, Izaiah, Izzak, and Izzy. Also surviving are her sisters, Elaine Mead, Marlene Knutson, Maryann VandenBerg, sister-in-law, Mary Hegreberg and many nieces, nephews and friends

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Bertha Hegreberg, and brother, Donald Hegreberg.

Her celebration of life event will be held from 11:00 am to 2:30pm, Saturday, July 15th at Ryan’s home, 8550 DeCathelon Drive, Spicer, MN. If you would like to attend, please bring your own chair. At 3:00 her ashes will be buried at Green Lake Free Lutheran Church in Spicer, MN (the one on the hill). Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org