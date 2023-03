Janice R. Gades, age 85, of Appleton, formerly of the Danvers area, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Appleton Area Health-Care Center. Visitation will be 9:30-11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Benson. Interment will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Fairfield Township. Pastor Jason Wolter will officiate. Arrangements are with Zniewski Funeral Home-Vaala Chapel in Appleton.