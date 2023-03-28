Janice R. Gades

APPLETON- Janice Gades, age 85, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Appleton Area Health-Care Center. Visitation is 9:30-11a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11a.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Interment will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Fairfield Township.

Janice is survived by her children: Russell (Sheri) Gades of Danvers, Linda (Doug) Weis of Lake Lillian, Bryan (Annette) Gades of Ghent, Roxanne (Don) Kraft of Correll, and Kent (Molly) Gades of Danvers; her seven grandchildren: Alycia Flannigan, Nathan Gades, Amanda Kraft, Evan Kraft, Preston Kraft, Pieper Gades, and Burke Gades; her great-granddaughter, Evalyn Kraft; her siblings: Myrna (Joe) Sandberg of Burnsville, Cheryl (Walt) Halberg of Ramsey, Lonnie (Lavonne) Suckow of Seattle, WA, Arden Suckow of Apple Valley, Dawn Mantei of Apple Valley, and Lyndon (Joyce) Suckow of Cottage Grove; her sister in law, Lydia Peterson of Hutchinson; and her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Please sign the guestbook at www.zniewskifuneralhome.com