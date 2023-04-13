Janice Ulferts, age 82, of Willmar, passed away Wednesday, April 12, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Willmar.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at the Church of St. Mary. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Janice Ulferts (Woosley) was born on June 18, 1940, Bernardette Janice Woosley was born to Bernard and Gloy Woosley in Herington KS. Even though she was named after her father, they had always planned to call her Janice. Sister Joyce and Jennifer joined the family. She accepted God’s hand on April 12, 2023.

At age 16, Janice was working at a Dairy Queen type restaurant, she met a tall military guy from Fort Riley, KS. His name was Mike Ulferts. She told us girls, how she wished she didn’t meet him, because she knew she would marry him. She was too young with college dreams.

On Valentine’s Day 1958, Mike asked Janice to marry him. They married after her high school graduation on May 31, 1958.

Janice and Mike lived in Hope, KS. On weekends they hunted Morning Doves. Christine joined the couple. In 1960 the little family moved to Dawson, MN that’s when Connie joined the family. Another move to Willmar added Cecilia and Cathleen.

Janice worked various jobs until she started working at the Willmar College - Ridgewater College. She worked in financial aide from 1971 to 2002. If you went to Ridgewater and received financial aide you probably met her. She handed out a lot of money.

Janice loved giving back to her community and friends. She was part of a coffee group, craft group and a strong friend group. She was a Girl Scout Leader, member of the Honkers Snow Mobile clue, E-Z Riders, Eagles Snow club - she helped with their races. When my dad did auctions, my mom ran a food truck. She worked with prisoners to help them get GEDs. Helped at the Shelter House and Habitat for Humanity. Was on the Fairview Cemetery Board as a secretary for many years. Secretary for their Good Sams Group. Secretary for Sundance Park in AZ.

Her Proudest achievement besides her family and friends was getting a college degree in 1998!!

Janice will always be remembered for her kindness and how welcoming she was to new people and adventures. Some of her last words were: God is good for me, I love you like I always do & thank you for coming.

Janice leaves behind her Husband of 64 years, Mike Ulferts, daughters: Christine (Tracy) Bruns of Willmar, Cecilia Golden of St. Paul, MN and Cathleen Ulferts of Derby, KS; grandchildren: Andrew Brower, Sean Chapin, Alex Chapin, Sam Stenson and Madeline Stenson. Also surviving are sisters-in-law: Dar (Marv) Koch, Lori Sandberg, Karen (Gerry) Stiemsma; and brother-in-law: Darrel Ulferts and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Bernard and Gloy Woosley, daughter: Connie Ulferts; and sisters: Jennifer Gerhardt and Joyce Kern.

The Family would like to thank the Prairie Senior Cottages for your amazing care of their Wife/Mother.