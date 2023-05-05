Jason Dimler

Jason M. Dimler, 40, of Spicer, MN, died Monday, May 1st. His funeral service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 9th at Bethel Lutheran Church, in Willmar, MN, with visitation one hour prior at the church. Private interment will be held. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org

Jason Marcus Dimler was born September 19, 1982, in Willmar, the son of Anthony and Joan (Stai) Dimler. He grew up in Willmar and graduated from Willmar High School, with the Class of 2001. He continued his education at the Institute of Production and Recording in Minneapolis and graduated on September 24, 2004. Jason worked at Hardware Hank and Sound Image. On May 24, 2008, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Szymanski at St. Mary’s of the Lake in White Bear Lake. Following their marriage, they lived in Willmar and later moved to their home near Spicer. This union was blessed with two daughters. In 2012, he began work at Arnold’s of Willmar, where he started detailing, working in parts and advanced to his current position as the Assistant Service manager. Jason enjoyed working at Arnold’s and made great friends there. He enjoyed working on a variety of pieces of equipment, he was great at taking them apart, and repairing them.

Jason loved nature and being outdoors, whether it was at his grandparents’ farm, biking or just sitting in the sun listening to music. He enjoyed working on cars, especially his classic 1970 Chrysler Newport. He was taking flying lessons and working towards obtaining his private pilot’s license. Above all, Jason was an incredible father and loved spending time with their daughters, Charlotte (11) and Rosalie (9).

Surviving Jason are his wife, Elizabeth; daughters, Charlotte and Rosalie; parents, Anthony and Joan; brothers: Brian (Irina), Kyle (Darcy), Aaron (Amanda). Also surviving are his father- and mother-in-law, Jim and Joan Szymanski; sisters-in-law, Jessica (Bryan) and Caroline (Joel); brother-in-law, Christopher (Michelle) Szymanski; and several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.