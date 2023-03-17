Jean Edith Thurmer

Jean Edith “JET” Thurmer entered this world on September 19, 1927, born to Mae and Fred W. Thurmer in Seattle, WA. In 1930, she relocated to North St. Paul where she would graduate from high school. She then resided in Oakdale until relocating to Willmar at the close of 2016. Jean departed this life on “Pi Day,” 3-14-23 at Bethesda.

A graduate of the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Jean had a career as graphic illustrator for the Army Corp of Engineers’ St. Paul office, retiring in ‘84 to care for her Alzheimer’s-afflicted mother.

Jean was a traveler, with a particular passion for skiing and hiking in the mountains of Europe and the American West. She took pride in her travels to Russia and trekking in Nepal at 75. …At 80, the tough old bird often headed north with an ax and chainsaw in the trunk of her vehicle…. She was a photographer, printer, painter, woodworker and bird carver. She was also a sailor, camper, VW “Beetle” enthusiast and a licensed pilot. Jean had a special fondness for German Shepherds, particularly those named “Max.”

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and John Sven and Francesca “Fannie” (Cogelow) Wallin, the beloved grandparents who helped raise her. She is survived by friend’s niece and fellow-trekker Heidi Soderberg, her Cogelow cousins, and pet Mini-Max.

Graveside services will be held in May upon interment in Union Cemetery in Maplewood. Jean would be pleased with any memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, or the MN State Park system.