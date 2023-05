July 28, 1958 - May 29, 2023

FAIRFAX, Minn. - Jeff Keltgen, 64, Olivia, Minn., died Monday, May 29, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church in Olivia. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 15, at the church. Pastor Matt Hausken will officiate.

Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service in Olivia.