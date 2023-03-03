May 9, 1937 - March 1, 2023

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church, Cold Spring for Jerome (Jerry) Hedman, age 85, who died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. Inurnment will be in the Mamrelund Cemetery, Pennock, MN.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring and one hour before the service Friday at the church.

Jerry was born in Pennock Village, MN to Chester William and Alma Dorthy Rosetta (Swanson) Hedman. He married LaVonne (Vonnie) M. Klinghagen in Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Pennock, MN.

Jerry worked as a signal and communication supervisor for Great Northern-Burlington Northern-BNSF Railroad. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, woodworking, and was a jack-of-all-trades.

He is survived by his wife, Vonnie; children, Kelly Flashberger, Brian (Karen), Bradley (Sue); brother, Ron (Marcy) Hedman; in-laws, Dean (Linda) Klinghagen, Marlyn Bass; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Norman; siblings, Robert, Dale, Phillis, Pat, JoAnne; in-laws, Elmer, Jim, Jerry, Clarence, Florence, Linda, Bill, Leon, Lee, Darleene, and Larry.