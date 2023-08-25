Jerome “Jerry” Magnuson

Jerome D. “Jerry” Magnuson, 67, of Pennock, died Friday, August 25, at his home following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

His memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, at Assembly of God Church in Willmar. A private interment will be held at Old Mamre Cemetery near Pennock. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, August 28, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Old Mamre Church.

Jerry was born November 25, 1955, in Willmar, Minnesota, the son of Donald and JoAnn (Holmgren) Magnuson. He grew up in Willmar and graduated from Willmar High School in 1974 and the Willmar Vo-Tech Ag Program in 1975. On December 1, 1979, he married Nancy Wubben at the Assembly of God Church in Willmar. They were blessed with four children: Katie, Krista, Jason, and Jennie. In 1974, Jerry moved to the farm near Pennock, where he raised beef cattle and grew crops for nearly 50 years.

He was a member of the Assembly of God Church, where he served as an usher, and assisted with the Night of Music parking crew and the wild game feed. He enjoyed vacationing in Arizona, hunting, riding horse, reading, and watching westerns. He will be remembered for his love of his family and his wonderful sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Magnuson; his four children, Katie (Brian) Ferris of Osakis, Krista (Dan) Erickson of Gilbert, AZ, Jason (Kari) Magnuson of Pennock, and Jennie Magnuson (fiancé Jay Rasmussen) of Willmar; seven grandchildren, Lane, Bryn, Kendyl, Reagan, Jase, Brecken, and Lyndie; his mother, JoAnn Magnuson of Willmar; two sisters, Jolene (Scott) Swanson of Willmar and Jan (Mike) Johnson of Alexandria; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Magnuson.