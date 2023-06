Jerry Dean Miller, 71, of Pennock/Swenson Lake, MN, formerly of Englebright Lake CA, Murdock & Maynard MN, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, MN.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 24th 11 am to Noon, with lunch to follow at the Tony Flannigan Residence, 30897 185th Street, Paynesville, MN 56362. (Casual Attire welcomed.)