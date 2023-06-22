June 24, 1971 - June 18, 2023

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Jill Ellingson-Hegstrom, 51, Hawick, Minn., died Sunday, June 18, in St. Cloud Hospital from from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

A celebration of life will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Jill’s home at 21192 137th Street NE in Hawick. Interment will be 1 p.m., Saturday, July 8, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church Cemetery in Grygla, Minn. Lunch will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Patriot Assistance Dogs in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home in New London.