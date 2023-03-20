James “Jim” Peters, 96, of Raymond, died Friday, March 17th at CentraCare Care Center in Willmar. His funeral service will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 25th at Raymond Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service. Burial with Military Honors will be at Fairview Cemetery in Raymond. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org

James was born to Garbrand and Trena (Ammerman) Peters on November 5, 1926, in rural Clara City.

On June 26, 1951, he married Joyce Hultgren and they raised their family on a farm by Raymond. Jim served in the Army in Korea.

He is survived by his children: Bryan (Sandy) Peters, Jerel (Diane) Peters, Jodi Peters, and Kristi (Kevin) Fortney; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Gertrude Kluver, and sister-in-law, Marilyn Hultgren.