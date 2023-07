July 19, 1933 - Jan. 4, 2023

SPICER, Minn. - Joan Cash, 89, Spicer, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 4, in her home on Lake Florida near Spicer.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 22, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, Minn. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Willmar.

