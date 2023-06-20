Joan L. Gunderson, age 89, of Willmar, passed away Thursday, June 15, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Joan Lavonne Gunderson was born on October 15, 1933, on the family farm near Lake Lillian, the daughter of Arthur and Carrie (Ferstrom) Walter. She grew up in the Lake Lillian community and graduated from Bird Island High School in 1951. In 1954, Joan was united in marriage to Ole Gunderson, and they were blessed with five children. They made their home in Lake Lillian and Buffalo Lake prior to moving to Willmar in 1962. Joan was employed for over 45 years at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as a switch board operator and then as a construction line coordinator. In 1992, Ole passed away. In 2004, Joan was married to Rodger Krogstad and they lived in Willmar. In 2014, Rodger passed away.

Joan’s children remember the love she had for travel and exploration, the love of animals and having them as part of their lives, her interest in the natural world and the love of being in it. Joan had determination to do the right thing and stand up for the underdog. She was always curious about history and anthropology. Joan would surprise you with a detailed recounting of various societies and their culture. She could join any conversation and was never shy about starting up a conversation with a stranger. Joan loved a good chat!

She is survived by four children, Lynn (and Douglas) Buchanan of Willmar, Gail (and Bruce) Johns of Lake Lillian, Douglas (and Kristine) Gunderson of Lakeville and Jennifer (and Michael Swanson) Gunderson of St. Paul; twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, Ronald Walter of Lake Lillian and one sister, Karen (and Del) Ortloff of Hutchinson, besides other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Ole and Rodger; and one son, Gary.