Jody Bratsch, 62, of Wasilla, Alaska, passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2022. Jody was born on August 25, 1960, to Vivian and Merland Bratsch. He and his wife, Kim, shared thirty years together, moving to Alaska in 2014.

Jody had a love and talent for the guitar, which he passed onto his daughter, and encouraged his son’s love of anything motorized. Jody and his first wife, Lisa (Gotham) Dreger, agreed their children embodied the best parts of both of them.

Jody loved his grandchildren and evoking their curiosity, causing shenanigans and joking around with them. He was very proud of the older ones and would laugh knowing the younger ones were terrorizing their parents with the “obnoxious” toys he gave them. Jody enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, exploring Alaska & the Lower 48 with Kim, and watching the Vikings try to win a game.

Jody is survived by his wife Kim, of Wasilla, Alaska; daughter, Jessica Bratsch of Osakis, Minnesota; son, Jeremy (Jayme) Bratsch of Garfield, Minnesota; grandchildren: Marissa, Mya, Thomias, Lakeyn and Colt; and his beloved Collie, Sophie; parents-in-law, Patrick & Kathryn (Coleman) Mahoney; siblings: Carolyn Williams, Dayle (Darlene) Bratsch, Linda (Paul) Batsel, Annette Bratsch, Jamie (Mike) Solum, Tonia (Mark) Danielson; many nieces and nephews.

Jody was preceded in death by his parents, brother Elwood Bratsch and father-in-law John Coleman. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2023, at Chippewa Park, 9461 County Rd 108 NW, Brandon, MN. (In case of inclement weather, it will be held at the Brandon City Hall). In lieu of memorials, please donate to your local food shelf.