John Paul Christenson

John “Jack” Christenson, formerly of Isle, passed away on January 1, 2023 in Okeechobee, Florida. He was 83 years old.

Funeral Services will be held on June 10, 2023 at 12:00pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, Minnesota. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday, June 12 at 10:00am.

Full obituary pending

