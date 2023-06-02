John Paul Christenson

John (Jack) Paul Christenson, age 83, of Okeechobee, FL passed away in Fort Pierce, FL on January 1, 2023.

Jack was born on February 27, 1939 in Maynard, MN. Jack enlisted in the US Navy after graduating from High School, where he served on the USS Forrester. Jack married Jacquelyn “Jackie” F. Christenson on May 7, 1960 in St. Paul, MN. Jack and Jackie resided in Hastings while working and raising their family. Jack was a police officer, sold insurance and then bought a plumbing and heating business. Jack and Jackie worked together running the business with Jack’s focus on working bids and being out on job sites in addition to working with local business owners. Jack and Jackie were married for 58 years.

Jack loved the outdoors in many forms. He enjoyed fly-in fishing trips, hunting trips to Alaska and Canada and fishing trips with the OFFC. Later in life, Jack enjoyed driving to Canada for a week each May to fish with family and buddies. Jack also enjoyed his John Deere tractors to mow grass along with other chores at “the farm”. Jack was very talented with woodworking and building.

Jack and Jackie enjoyed traveling in their motorhome. Their travels took them many places and always included their trips to and from MN and FL every spring and fall. Jack also enjoyed boating. All boats were named the “Pair of Jacks” for Jack and Jackie. Boating took place on the St Croix and Mississippi rivers in MN as well as the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico in FL. Jack and Jackie enjoyed time in Spicer/New London/Willmar and Isle while in MN. Their time in FL was spent in Key Largo, Cape Coral and Okeechobee.

Jack is preceded in death by wife, Jacquelyn “Jackie” F. Christenson; son, Matthew W. Christenson; son-in-law, Henry “Peter” Borgen; parents, Art and Grace Christenson; sisters and brothers-in-laws, Gladys Ann and Bob Donner and Jeanne and Dick Endres.

Jack is survived by daughters, Holly Borgen, Julie Christenson and Mary (Andy) Flores; brother James “Jim” (Karen) Christenson; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jack’s Life will be held at 12 noon on June 10, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, MN. Visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be Monday June 12 at 10am at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Acts of love and remembrance of Jack are appreciated with memorials to Camp Confidence, which was founded by Jack’s brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” Endres or to the American Cancer Society

Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Mille Lacs Chapel, Isle, MN www.methvenfh@gmail.com