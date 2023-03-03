John Walter Carlson

John W. Carlson, 82, of Albany, formerly of Willmar, died Wednesday, February 8th at Mother of Mercy in Albany. His funeral will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, March 14th at Word of Faith Family Church in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org

John was born May 24, 1940, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, the son of Walter and Alice (Olson) Carlson. He grew up in Fergus Falls, attended Country School #221 and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1959. He continued his education at Wahpeton School of Science for two more years. He served in the Army Reserves for nine years, from 1961-1970.

On June 10, 1966, he was united in marriage to Evalyn Cramer at Evangelical Covenant Church in Litchfield. They lived in Paynesville from 1966 - 2004 when they moved to Willmar. He worked as a TV repairman as well as an antenna installer before owing his own business, John’s TV, in Paynesville. John and Evalyn moved to Mother of Mercy Care in Albany in October of 2021.

He was devoted member of Word of Faith Family Church where he was the custodian and also helped as a sound technician. John belonged to Stearns County Pioneer Club, enjoyed listening and attending Bluegrass Jams in Minnesota and Iowa. He was a Farmall fan, never missing an opportunity to attend shows and always enjoyed looking at them.

Surviving are his wife, Evalyn; daughter, Linda Geer of Willmar, and siblings: Daniel (Delores) Carlson of Rochester, Stephen (Karen) Carlson of Willmar, Phil (Nancy) Carlson of Campbell, CA, Peter (Carmasina) Carlson of Waxhaw, NC and Lois Stinogel of Fergus Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents.