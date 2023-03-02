Jonette Engan

Jonette Ellen (Carlson) Engan, 71, of Willmar, Minnesota passed away March 1st, with her family by her side. Jonette is survived by her loving husband Dale; her children: Natasha Engan (Irwin Schwartz) and Nicholas Engan; her grandchildren: Samantha and Bennett Schwartz; her sister, Jannan Carlson; and numerous relatives and countless friends.

This coming summer a “Celebration of Life” will be held in Willmar, Minnesota near her flowers and gardens where she spent so many joy-filled hours. And, a Native Hawaiian traditional “Sea Burial of Ashes” will be held at her home in Hawaii - a place of peace and beauty where Jonette loved spending time by the sea with her family and friends.

We will miss Jonette more than words can say. “A Hui Hou” Jonette…...” until we meet again.”

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the CentraCare Foundation Hospice, 301 Becker Avenue SW in Willmar, Minnesota. For any additional information contact Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.