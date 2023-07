Jonette Engan

OPEN HOUSE Join us for a Celebration of Life brunch in loving memory of Jonette Engan, Saturday, August 12, 2023. Brunch Served 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM at the Grand Stay Hotel & Suites a t Little Crow, 15982 HWY 23 NE Spicer, MN 56288 Casual attire RSVP by August 3rd Jonetteengancelebration@gmail.com

