Joseph Richard "Dick" Meier, 82, of Spicer, died Saturday, March 11th at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:00 pm, Thursday, March 16th at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Spicer with interment in the church cemetery.

Dick was born September 2, 1940, on the farm near, Zeeland, North Dakota, the son of Bernhardt and Magdalena Meier. He attended country school nearby and graduated from Hague High School in 1956, yes, he was only sixteen as his mother started him in kindergarten when he was 4 along with his brother, Leonhard. Following high school, he attended Ellendale State Teacher’s College earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1964.

On June 17, 1964, he was united in marriage to Diane Welk at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Emmons County, ND. This union was blessed with three children, Kelly, Glen and Mark. He taught in North Dakota for a couple years before moving to Murdock, Minnesota where he taught, coached and was the athletic director. After teaching in Murdock, Dick ventured into construction for himself and also worked for other contractors both residentially and commercially. Diane preceded him in death in 1979.

On August 6, 1982, he was united in marriage to Gloria Huge at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. He continued working in construction until 1997 when he and Gloria started teaching internationally of which they did for over 8 years.

Dick enjoyed being active and staying busy whether he was gardening, building or fixing something, or was just enjoying nature watching the birds, he enjoyed being outside. Playing cards, watching the Vikings, hunting or fishing were some of his other past times. He enjoyed making friends wherever he went and his “unexpected wit” always brought a smile and laugh to people. More than anything, Dick was a true “Man of Faith,” practicing the four principles of the Knights of Columbus, Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism, of which he was a faithful member.

Surviving are his wife, Gloria; children, Kelly (Richard Hogan) Meier of St. Cloud, Glen (Tara) Meier of Ankeny, IA and Mark Meier of Henderson, NV; five grandchildren, Rachel (Tim) Saeger, Noah, Alexandra, Ben and Zoraya Meier; his siblings: Leonhard, James, Sister Doretta, Raymond (Pat), Victor (Arlene), Jerome (Sharon), Frank (Vicki), Mary, Barb (Bill) Deck, and Gerald (Darcy). Also surviving are his in-laws, Joan (Paul) Beech, Elly (Steve) DeGreeff, Lynn (Jane) Huge, Bruce (Jo) Huge, Tricia, Huge, Evelyn (Larry) Schwab and Edna Schwab.

Besides his first wife, Diane, and his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sophia and brother, Ben and several brothers and sisters-in-law and three nephews and one niece.