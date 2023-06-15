Judith A. Aagesen, 86, of Willmar, died Wednesday, June 14th at Copperleaf in Willmar. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am, Monday, June 19th at Church of St. Mary with interment to be in Appleton City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 pm, Sunday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the mass on Monday at the church. www.hafh.org Memorials are preferred to Special Olympics or Cardinal Athletics.

Judy was born June 26, 1936, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Fargo, ND, the daughter of Knute and Marian (Hamm) Henning. She grew up in Fargo, attended and graduated from Shanley High School in 1954. She continued her education at Moorhead State University, where she graduated in 1958 with her Bachelor’s Degree in Education with a major in physical education and health while also earning a minor in art.

On August 11, 1958, she was united in marriage to James Aagesen at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fargo, the same church where she was baptized and confirmed. Following their marriage, they taught in Ortonville for two years before moving to Rolling Hills, CA, St. Louis Park, MN, and McGregor, MN. In 1964 they moved to Willmar where they both taught at the senior high. Judy taught until 1977 while also coaching several sports over many years.

She coached girls’ tennis, volleyball, basketball, gymnastics and swimming in Willmar. Judy was a huge advocate for Title IX and worked to inspire women to push boundaries and own their inner strength. Her will and determination were evident in all that she did, not only was she an advocate for education opportunities for girls, she was a voice for equal pay and rights for women teachers and coaches.

Her love of the outdoors, deer and duck hunting, will forever be instilled in her family from children to grandchildren. While hunting was the fun part, she also was always ready to lend a hand in cleaning and processing any game that was shot, earning the name “Grambo” for her unending fear in handling animals alive or not.

Of the many things her family will remember will also be her devotion to her church, Church of St. Mary, and her faith. She rarely missed a weekend mass, whether she was in Willmar or wearing camo and boots on a Saturday while she was hunting, she was there to celebrate mass.

Surviving are her children: Michael (Jackie) Aagesen of Fergus Falls; Patricia (Gene) Halldorson of Madison, Maria (Dean) Aagesen-Reznecheck of Spicer, Karen (Steve) Kuhn of Apple Valley, Theresa Aagesen of Apple Valley, and Lisa Bengtson of Willmar; 17 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Charlotte Henning of Fargo and Deanna Lundquist of St. Joseph and brothers-in-law, Jim Martin of Bagley and Steve (Sue) Aagesen of Paynesville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jim and son, Bill, both in 1996, brothers James and Knute (Lanny) and sisters, Sharlene Benson and Nancy Kurk.