Judy Ann (Christianson) Evans, 77, of Andover, formerly of Maple Grove, died Saturday, July 22nd at her home. Her memorial service will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 5th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, 1000 19th Ave SW, Willmar, MN with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Willmar. www.hafh.org

Judy was born February 13, 1946, in Hutchinson, Minnesota, the daughter of Grant and Arlies (Sachariason) Christianson. She grew up on a farm near Blomkest, attended Blomkest Elementary School and graduated from Willmar High School in 1964. She continued her education at the University of Minnesota before graduating from St. Cloud State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education.

On May 27, 1967, she was united in marriage to Douglas Evans at Svea Evangelical Lutheran Church. They lived in New Hope and Maple Grove before moving to Andover in 2022.

She was baptized and confirmed at Svea Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove. Her treasures in life were her staying home and raising her children, spending time fishing with her family and traveling.

Surviving are her husband, Douglas; sons, Jason (Holly) Evans of Boerne, TX; Chad (Tina) Evans of Andover, and Matthew (Cheryl) Evans of River Falls, WI; nine grandchildren, Reese, Carly, Tanner, Grant, Katie, Andrew, Cole, Jake and Ellie. Also surviving are her siblings, Nancy Simkins of Apple Valley, Kay Bacon of Bonita Springs, FL; Grant (Joan) Christianson of Spicer and John (Anne) Christianson of Lake Lillian.

She was preceded in death by her parents.