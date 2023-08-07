Karen Lee Erickson, 80, of Willmar, died Saturday, August 5th, at CentraCare Care Center in Willmar. Her funeral will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, August 10th at Refuge Church in Willmar. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 9th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. www.hafh.org

Karen was born on July 10, 1943, in Duluth, Minnesota, the daughter of Norman and Edith (Larson) Rietz. She grew up in Olivia and graduated from Olivia High School. On April 4, 1964, she was united in marriage to James Erickson at First Baptist Church in Willmar. Besides helping James on the farm, Karen worked as a home health aide for Bethesda.

She enjoyed quilting, camping, baking and attending the county fair where she also helped in the culinary department.

Surviving are her husband, James; sons, Tim (Rhonda) Erickson and Eric Erickson, and daughter, Karla (Donavan) Zammert, all of Willmar; eight grandchildren, Brad (RaeAnn), Nick (Sarah), Kelsey (Patrick), Hannah (Alex), Jayden, Karlee (Mason), Bailey (Tyler), and Riley; six great grandchildren, Emersyn, Bryson, Hadley, Brynlee, Levi and Logan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carolinn McConkey; father and mother-in-law, Courtney and Evelyn Erickson; brother-in-law, Eldon Erickson.