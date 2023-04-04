Kathie Ann Honebrink, age 57, of Willmar, passed away Monday, March 27, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Kathie Ann Honebrink was born on August 28, 1965, in Worthington, Minnesota, the daughter of Ralph and Karen-Rae (Westphall) Honebrink. She grew up in the Atwater community, graduated from Atwater High School in 1983 and then attended the Willmar Community College. Kathie began working at Hardee's Restaurant and for the past 27 years, has been employed at Jennie-O Foods in the meat packing department. She volunteered for over 30 years at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds taking care of the poultry and rabbit barns. She professionally showed rabbits, Rex and Mini Lop's. Kathie enjoyed knitting, reading, cuddling with her feline companions and visiting with her friends and family.

She is survived by her parents, Ralph and Karen-Rae Honebrink of Atwater; two brothers, Anthony Honebrink (and Pamela Fernsler) of Philadelphia, PA., and Michael Honebrink of Hawick, besides other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by both sets of her grandparents; two uncles, Gary and Forest Honebrink and a cousin, Brian Kuperus.