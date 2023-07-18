June 29, 1988 - July 14, 2023

Katie Anne (Platz) Buczak passed away peacefully at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, Minnesota after a lengthy struggle with a liver disease, Sclerosing Cholangitis.

Katie was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on June 29, 1988 to Troy and Shelly (Mohlin) Platz. She moved to Willmar, Minnesota in 1998 where she and her siblings lived with their Uncle and Aunt, Dan and Karen Mohlin. She graduated from WHS in 2006.

She married Michael Melbie in 2011 and later divorced.

Katie married Michael Buczak in 2018 in Alexandria, Minnesota.

She is survived by her sister Angela Platz of Willmar, her nephews Conner Swift and Onyx Garcia, her Uncle and Aunt Dan and Karen Mohlin, numerous other Uncles and Aunts and other cousins and family members that loved her.

Katie was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Shelly Platz, her brother Troy Jr (TJ), infant sister Nicole, grandparents Bill (Rudolph) and Sharon Mohlin, Donald Platz and Bonnie Erie.

She was loved and will be sorely missed by many.

Memorial services will be held in Willmar MN at Bethel Lutheran Church chapel on Friday July 28 at 2:30 pm.

Interment will be held at a later date.