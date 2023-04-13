Kay G. Jacobs, age 80, of Willmar, passed away Wednesday, April 12, at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at the Church of St. Mary in Willmar. Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Kay was born on January 12, 1943, in Sisseton, South Dakota, the daughter of Frederick and Alta (Nebben) Erickson. She grew up in Peever, graduated from Peever High School in 1951 at attended business school. On July 31, 1965, Kay was united in marriage to Donald J. Jacobs and they made their home in Sisseton. Kay was employed by the U.S. Government as a Civil Service Examiner. In 1972, they moved to Willmar and during the 1980’s and 90’s, Kay owned and operated Camille’s Closet in downtown Willmar. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Kay enjoyed playing bridge, creating beautiful flowerpots, decorating her house for the holidays, especially at Christmas time, raising her family and attending her children’s sporting events and spending time at the cabin on Buffalo Lake in South Dakota.

She is survived by her three sons, Tom (and Karen) Jacobs of New London, Jarod (and Becky) Jacobs of Big Lake and Jason Jacobs of St. Cloud; five grandchildren, Zach (and Ashley) Schultz, Carly Jacobs, Emma Jacobs, Ava Jacobs and Ashley Evink; and two great grandchildren, Colsten and Will Schultz, besides other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald in 2019; and one sister, JoAnn Goldsmith.