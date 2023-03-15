Keith “Damon” Johnson, age 46, of Marshall, MN, died peacefully on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at his home. Memorial Services are currently pending, likely to be held in June 2023. Please watch for future updates. Weather permitting, Damon’s scheduled benefit today is going to continue as planned. Please join the family and support them from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the American Legion in Olivia. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Prairie Home Hospice in Marshall, Minnesota, or to the family as they will be directing funds to enhance pancreatic cancer research and treatments.

