Kenneth Kray

Kenneth J. Kray, 80, of Willmar died Tuesday, July 18th at Centra Care Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. His funeral service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, July 22nd at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Friday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and on Saturday one hour prior to his service at the church.

Kenneth John Kray was born June 25, 1943, in Clara City, the son of John and Helen (Goldenstein) Kray. He grew up in Clara City where he attended school. He graduated from Clara City High School with the Class of 1961. After high school, he attended St. Cloud State for business. Ken served several years with the National Guard.

On October 1, 1966, Ken was united in marriage to Gretchen Rauschke, in Montevideo and they moved to Willmar in 1967. Kenny worked in the auto industry selling auto parts, working for CD&T, Broman Supply, Swenson Motors and Fenton Motors.

He enjoyed his work, NASCAR, duck and pheasant hunting, going ice fishing, Jake’s Pizza, bowling and dancing. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Ken had a great sense of humor; he was easy going and slow to anger.

Surviving are his children: Chris (Stacie) Kray of Sioux Falls, SD, Cathy (Michael) Deering of Mayer, Greg (Wendy) Kray of Minnetrista, Andrea (Jerry) McLaughlin of Brooklyn Park; grandchildren: Alec, Carlie, Jack, Kray, Leo, Finn, and Clare. Also surviving are his brother-in-law, Rudy Hoff (and special friend, Gloria Skalbeck); nephew, Travis (Lori) Hoff; niece, Tracy Hoff; and other family and friends.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pat Hoff; and Gretchen Kray.