Kenneth Pauly

Kenneth Walter Pauly, 69, of Willmar, died Tuesday, June 13th at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 21st at Church of St Mary. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service. Burial will be at Vinje Lutheran Cemetery in Willmar. Memorials are preferred. Hunters, please wear camouflage; Boy Scouts, please wear uniform, per Ken’s request. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org

Kenneth Walter Pauly was born on December 12, 1953, to Earl and Verena (Wiener) Pauly in Quonset Point, RI. He grew up in Sauk Center where he attended Sauk Center High School, graduating in 1972. Ken attended the University of Minnesota - Morris and graduated with a Biology degree and a Chemistry minor in 1976. During his sophomore year of college Ken met the love of his life, Barbara Dufty. On April 22, 1977, he was united in marriage to Barb at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. Ken furthered his education at Logan College in St. Louis, MO, where he received his doctorate in Chiropractic in 1980. Ken and Barb moved to Willmar in 1980, and Ken started his own private practice in May of 1981. Ken was an active member in the American Chiropractic Association. He was also active with the Boy Scout District and local troop 227. While involved in scouting he served as District Chairman, and Order of the Arrow Chapter Advisor. He was also Woodbadge trained. Ken received awards such as: the Eagle Scout, Vigil in the Order of the Arrow, District Award of Merit, Silver Beaver Award, and the Outstanding Service Award. He was a vice president and life member of MDHA, and sponsor of Ducks Unlimited, RMEF, Pheasants Forever, and Minnesota Waterfowl Association. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and hunted in Alaska, Montana, New Mexico, Wyoming, Colorado, and the Dakotas. Ken also enjoyed going to the cabin on Diamond Lake, and working on projects with his family. He would often remind them “if it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right”! and “time spent by a campfire is never wasted.” He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and friend.

Ken is survived by his children: Mitchel (Danielle) Pauly of Superior, WI; Gretchen (Andy) Lindblad; three grandchildren, Levi, Blake and Cora of Willmar; and Troy (Tammi) Pauly of Alexandria; siblings: David (Lorraine) Pauly, Linda Homan, Steve Pauly, Tom (Renae) Pauly, and Bonnie (Dave) Klein.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barb, and his parents.